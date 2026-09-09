Miguel Berzal De Miguel To Join More Than 80 Voices At Madrid’s Auditorio Nacional

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Spanish filmmaker, writer and lyric tenor Miguel Berzal de Miguel will take part in Siempre Por Ti, a concert bringing together more than 80 voices at Madrid's Auditorio Nacional on 24 September.

Invited by the Orquesta Concertante de Madrid, Berzal de Miguel will be the only guest tenor participating in the vocal ensemble, performing Beethoven's celebrated 'Ode to Joy,' the final movement of his Ninth Symphony, alongside the other voices, as well as an original anthem composed by Mariano Navarro.

Siempre Por Ti approaches music as a space for participation, inclusion and collective expression. The concert brings together performers from different backgrounds in a shared musical setting, placing the emphasis not on individual performance alone, but on the experience of creating and performing together.

His appearance in Madrid follows his recent appointment as Guest Judge of the 20th Waterford International Film Festival in Ireland, announced by the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland in August 2026. The appointment adds an international dimension to an artistic practice developed across several disciplines.

For Berzal de Miguel, Siempre Por Ti offers another setting in which cinema, music and performance intersect: a filmmaker and lyric tenor joining more than eighty voices in Beethoven's Ode to Joy, a work whose musical language has become closely associated with the idea of European unity.

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