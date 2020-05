Euro Weekly News has reported that former Fuengirola's Salon Varietes president Geoffrey Bennetts has passed away.

Read the full story HERE.

Fuengirola's Salon Varietes had recently presented two online shows when they found out that Geoffrey Bennetts had succumbed to Covid-19 and passed away on the evening of May 2.

He is survived by his wife Ellie, son Simon and daughter Annabel.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You