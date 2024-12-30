News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform 2025 New Year’s Concert

The performance is set for Friday, 10th January, 2025 at 7:30 PM at Sejong Grand Theater.

Dec. 30, 2024
The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform 2025 New Year’s Concert Image
The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will perform its 2025 New Year’s Concert next week. The performance is set for Friday, 10th January, 2025 at 7:30 PM at Sejong Grand Theater.

The concert will be conducted by Jaap van Zweden, and will feature Seohyun Kim on violin.

Program

Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 'Italian'

Sibelius, Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47

J. Strauss II, Die Fledermaus: Overture

J. Strauss II, An der schönen blauen Donau, Op. 314

*Programs and performers are subject to change. 

About The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra (SPO) is a South Korean orchestra based in Seoul. Founded in 1948, it is one of the oldest orchestras in South Korea. Its first foreign tour came on a 1965 trip to Japan, followed by performances in Southeast Asia in 1977, the United States in 1982, 1986, and 1996, a 1988 tour of Europe before the Seoul Olympics that year, and a 1997 performance in Beijing. The Philharmonic is an incorporated foundation since 2005.




