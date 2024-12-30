The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform 2025 New Year’s Concert

The performance is set for Friday, 10th January, 2025 at 7:30 PM at Sejong Grand Theater.
The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will perform its 2025 New Year’s Concert next week. The performance is set for Friday, 10th January, 2025 at 7:30 PM at Sejong Grand Theater.
The concert will be conducted by Jaap van Zweden, and will feature Seohyun Kim on violin.
Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 'Italian'
Sibelius, Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47
J. Strauss II, Die Fledermaus: Overture
J. Strauss II, An der schönen blauen Donau, Op. 314
*Programs and performers are subject to change.
The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra (SPO) is a South Korean orchestra based in Seoul. Founded in 1948, it is one of the oldest orchestras in South Korea. Its first foreign tour came on a 1965 trip to Japan, followed by performances in Southeast Asia in 1977, the United States in 1982, 1986, and 1996, a 1988 tour of Europe before the Seoul Olympics that year, and a 1997 performance in Beijing. The Philharmonic is an incorporated foundation since 2005.
