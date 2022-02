The KBS Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022 White Day Concerto

The KBS Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022 White Day Concerto. The event takes place on 11 March at Lotte Concert Hall.

Conductor: Byung-wook Lee

Artist: Yun-jung Lee (Soprano), Jung-mi Kime (Mezzo Soprano), Ji-min Park (Tenor), Kyung-sik Woo (Baritone)

Program: L. Bernstein / <Symphonic Dances>, <West Side Story>

Tickets: Ticket Interpark 1544-1555

Learn more at https://www.kbssymphony.org/eng/m/concerts/concerts_view.php?number=27062.