Online Theatrical and Classical Streaming Set to Launch in South Korea

The Korea National Opera will stream Manon next Friday at 7:30 pm.

Korea Bizwire has reported that paid streaming services offering theatrical and classical shows are set to launch in South Korea.

Read the full story HERE.

The Korea National Opera will be livestreaming the opera "Manon," a French repertoire by Jules Massenet, on Naver TV at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Tickets cost 20,000 won (US$17) each.

According to the KNO, this will be the first paid online streaming show by a classical company in South Korea.

National Theater Company of Korea will be releasing the online edition of its original series 'Fireworks', which will be streamed online on its homepage next Friday and Saturday for 2,500 won.

Check out the full story HERE.

Shows View More South Korea Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You