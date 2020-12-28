National Theatre of Korea to Present NEW DAY Dance Feast

New Day is the proud stage of the National Dance Company of Korea offering a full-fledged Korean dance feast. It is a special event for the New Year's holidays while greeting the New Year and wishing everyone happy.

There will be familiar Korean dance props, dramatic stage productions, and exciting live music for everyone to enjoy.

The National Dance Company's holiday performances started in 2018, and much loved while introducing dynamic and trendy dance performances. In particular, the stage at the amphitheater adds more excitement as the stage is right in front of the audience and completes a holiday performance full of friendliness and enjoyment. Please come and enjoy the bright and good vibe of the new year that the National Dance Company of Korea will unfold in front of you.

Running 2021-02-11 ~ 2021-02-13 at Haneul Round Theater. Learn more here.