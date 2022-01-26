KBS Symphony Orchestra Appoints Finnish Conductor Pietari Inkinen as Music Director

Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen has been appointed as the new music director of the KBS Symphony Orchestra.

The renowned KBS Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1956, and throughout its long history has become the representative orchestra in Korea.

Initially, it was classed as an orchestra attached to a Korean public broadcasting company, KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), before later being transferred to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Symphony Orchestra, before returning once more to KBS. However, the KBS Symphony Orchestra was reestablished in 2012 as a foundational corporation in the form of professional arts management that was meant to soar beyond the limits of the broadcasting symphony orchestra and expand its boundaries in classical music and was revitalized to incorporate the current outlook with an independent and autonomous management system.



The KBS Symphony Orchestra has been incredibly received by a wide range of audiences due to the diversity of its thrilling repertoires from symphony to chamber music. Audience levels have reached more than a hundred thousand and have been able to enjoy over a hundred performances every year, including regular concerts, which have presented inspiring high-quality performances by the best conductors and soloists in Korea and the world, such as Paik Kun-woo, Chung Myung-Whun, and Cho Sung-jin. During each season, a number of themes are presented through invitational and project concerts, and in addition to those, outreach concerts are performed for people who are neglected culturally and are unable to form any relationship with classical music.