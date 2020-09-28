Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KBS Orchestra Presents LEAGUE OF LEGENDS LIVE: THE ORCHESTRA

The concert takes place at the Sejong Center of Performing Arts in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on November 27-28. 

Sep. 28, 2020  

The KBS Orchestra will bring the music from the video game League of Legends to the stage.

"League of Legends Live: The Orchestra" takes place at the Sejong Center of Performing Arts in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on November 27-28.

The orchestra will be led by conductor Christopher Lee, also known as Lee Byung-wook.

Scenes from the game will be projected on the screen during the performance, which will feature songs such as "Warrior."

Tickets for the performance open Monday.

Every other seat will be left vacant to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Ticket prices range from 30,000 won to 90,000 won.


