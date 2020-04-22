K-Pop Stars Find New Careers in Musical Theatre

The Star reports that K-pop stars often make the most of their fame by finding second careers, such as acting. In recent years, more K-pop stars' names are appearing on the cast lists of major musical productions.

Initially, K-pop stars who landed major roles in musicals were met with hostility, as it was feared that musical actors - actors trained specifically in the genre - could lose out to big-name K-pop stars who enjoyed a huge following.

Stars like Ock Ju-hyun and Kim Jun-su had rough beginnings. But over the years they have become the best-known names in the musical scene and have proven their dedication.

Ock, a member of disbanded girl group Fin.K.L, after making her debut in Aida, she went on to star in numerous musicals, ranging from Chicago, Cats, Elisabeth, Monte Cristo" and Mata Hari to Marie Antoinette and Rebecca.

Kim Jun-su, formerly of boy band TVXQ, made his musical debut in 2010 with the lead role in Mozart! and eventually starring in Elisabeth, Death Note, Dorian Gray, Xcalibur and more. Currently he stars in Dracula, which is set to resume its run on April 28 after a 20-day suspension as a precaution against Covid-19.

According to the Korea Performing Arts Box Office Information System, musicals generated about 72.4% of ticket sales for performing arts productions in 2019, or US$136 mil (RM597mil).

Even during the COVID-19 crisis, which is pushing the performing arts scene to the brink, musicals accounted for up to 80% of total ticket sales, bringing in 8.08 billion won (RM28mil) in March.





