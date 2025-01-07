J.Y. Park to Play Special Concert Show in Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary K-POP showman J.Y. Park is returning to The Wiltern in Los Angeles for one night only in celebration of his 30th anniversary. The artist, songwriter, actor, producer and founder of JYP Entertainment will perform a special show on Saturday, March 22, 2025. The LA show follows international performances including three sold out shows in Seoul (December 27 and 28, & 29) and two Tokyo shows on February 20 & 21 at Tokyo Dome City Hall. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, commemorative laminate and lanyard, exclusive VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

As The New York Times heralds him the ‘Ambassador of K-POP,’ J.Y. Park is one of the most influential figures in the genre. The multitalented founder and chairman of JYP Entertainment has composed, written, and produced 69 number-one hit songs charting in major categories. His first self-written number-one hit single ‘Don’t leave me’ debuted in 1994 and led to a highly successful career as a solo K-POP artist. In 2015, Park won “Best Male Artist” and “Best Producer” in the prestigious MAMA awards. He is also one of the first K-POP musicians to produce for significant US artists such as Will Smith, Mase, and more.

Within his company, JYP Entertainment established itself as one of the top K-POP agencies in the space & helped launch the careers of Rain and Wonder Girls. Their current roster includes 2PM, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Kids, BOY STORY, ITZY, YAOCHEN, NiziU, Xdinary Heroes, NMIXX, VCHA, NEXZ, and KickFlip.

