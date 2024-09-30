JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL - THE PARTY EDITION Coming to Global Cinemas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its limited theatrical release, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, the captivating documentary chronicling the solo journey of Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS, took the worldwide box office by storm. Now, due to overwhelming fan demand, Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE have announced the October 11th release of JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL - THE PARTY EDITION. This new version of the hit film includes the complete documentary with an additional 20 minutes of singalong videos, transforming the cinema experience into the ultimate fan celebration.

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL - THE PARTY EDITION will be released in select global cinemas across the USA, Mexico, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Tickets are on sale beginning Friday, October 4 at 6 a.m. PDT / 9 a.m. EDT / 2 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. CEST / 8 p.m. ICT at JUNGKOOK-IAMSTILL.COM. Details for South Korea and Japan to be announced separately.

Directed by Junsoo Park, and delving into the eight-month period following Jung Kook's historic solo debut with the RIAA platinum-certified single "Seven (feat. Latto)" in July 2023, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL achieved remarkable box office success globally. The film, offering an intimate look at Jung Kook's creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced by a global popstar, has resonated with fans worldwide, generating impressive box office results with its limited theatrical run in 4,100+ cinemas in approximately 120 countries and regions. In North America, the film hit No. 9 at the box office in its opening weekend and has continued to a cume gross of $3.12M, becoming the highest grossing music cinema event of 2024 in the region, demonstrating the undeniable appeal of Jung Kook and the enduring popularity of BTS. Internationally, across the opening weekend the film reached No.1 in Brazil, No. 2 in Mexico & Chile, No. 3 in Argentina, Colombia & Peru, and also reached the top ten in Germany, Italy & Malaysia.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, stated: "We're delighted with the phenomenal response to the opening of JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL. This success is a testament to Jung Kook's artistry and dedication, underscoring the power of shared cinema experiences for fans. We look forward to October 4th and bringing ‘THE PARTY EDITION’ to cinemas around the globe to give fans another opportunity to gather together, sing, and celebrate.”

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL and JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL - THE PARTY EDITION are distributed worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing except in South Korea where it is distributed by CJ CGV and Japan where it is distributed by AVEX.

About Jung Kook of BTS

Jung Kook (Jeon, Jeongguk) is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Jung Kook has been proving his wide spectrum of musical talent through solo works such as “Euphoria,” “My Time” and “Still With You,” as well as collaborative singles with global artists including Lauv and Charlie Puth. Jung Kook is credited on multiple BTS tracks including the Japanese single “Your eyes tell,” “Stay” from BE, and “Run BTS” from Proof. Jung Kook also participated in singing “Dreamers,” the Official Soundtrack of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which he performed at the Opening Ceremony. In July 2023, the global popstar released his RIAA platinum-certified (as of November 2023) first solo single “Seven (feat. Latto),” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify’s ‘Top Song Global' charts, as well as at No. 3 on the UK official singles chart. He released his sophomore single “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” in September, followed by his first solo album GOLDEN in November.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

