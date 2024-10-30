Eunji Lim Joins THE REUNIFICATION OF THE TWO KOREAS in Hyehwa, Seoul

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eunji Lim, award winning actress, joins the cast of 'The Reunification of the Two Koreas' as one of the lead roles this fall. The play was written by globally acclaimed French playwright and director Joël Pommerat and is a story about 'Love' in its different forms. The production will take place in Minsong Art Hall, one of the famous theaters in Daehakro, Seoul, this coming November.

Through diverse, different genres of productions-from the stories of the AAPI community to Downtown Brooklyn hipsters and artists' stories-Lim has shown her talents and abilities as an actor globally, in New York, Edinburgh, and now in Seoul. After successfully coming back to Seoul this summer, Lim comes to meet the Korean audiences again with prestigious Korean Theater Company, Project Island.

"Lim shows her range through this production and how versatile she is with different characters. She captivates audiences with her presence and powerful storytelling. The characters live alive vividly and convince us with Lim's authentic approaches to her characters," Chae Lee(Theatre Producer) said.

Including 20 different scenes about 'Love', this omnibus play talks about how we can look at and understand the spectrum of 'Love' in its different forms and shapes, especially in this modern society.

"This story will share how different 'Love' can be realized and conceptualized in various circumstances. Loving and being loved is the most easiest and beautiful thing in the world. But sometimes it can be acknowledged how hard to recognize "It is love" as if it's hard to reunite South Korea and North Korea," Lim said. "I am so honored to be part of this amazing cast with this unique story. And I hope this story will give love to our audience's hearts."

After being awarded Best Theater Production for 'Eldest Daughters' from the Edaily Culture Award, Project Island is bringing this production to share how to perceive and interpret love in our lives. 'The Reunification of the Two Koreas' is opening on November 16 through November 24 at Minsong Art Hall, Daehakro, Seoul.

Comments