World Ballet Company's SWAN LAKE is Coming To North Charleston Performing Arts Center

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World Ballet Company is announcing the return of its breathtaking production of Swan Lake, one of the most beloved and iconic ballets of all time, on tour for the second half of the 2025-2026 season. The company brings its signature blend of classical artistry and Broadway-style theatrical flair to North Charleston PAC in North Charleston on April 4, one of over 80 performances of this extraordinary show that is gracing stages across the country.

This particular production of Swan Lake will feature a live orchestra performance, offering audiences the rare chance to experience Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed in real time. Far more than background music, the score is a masterwork in its own right: rich, technically demanding, and emotionally charged. Its live performance requires extraordinary precision and stamina, paralleling the complexity of the choreography onstage. Together, the dancers and musicians create a fully immersive experience where movement and music are in perfect, breathtaking harmony.

Now in its fourth full season, World Ballet Company has rapidly become one of the nation's leading touring ballet companies. WBC is committed to making ballet accessible and engaging for audiences in communities large and small in over 40 U.S. states. Known for its cinematic staging, original choreography, and global roster of professional dancers, the company presents reimagined classics in more than 180 different cities each year.

This production features choreography by Nadezhda Kalinina, based on the original staging by Marius Petipa, as well as over 150 hand-sewn costumes, richly detailed, hand-painted sets created using centuries-old theatrical techniques, and stunning projection and multi-media visuals.

A timeless tale of love, betrayal, and transformation, Swan Lake follows Prince Siegfried as he encounters Odette, a princess doomed to live as a swan by day under the spell of a sorcerer. Though Prince Siegfried pledges his love and vows to break the curse, he is deceived by the sorcerer's daughter, Odile — the dazzling and mysterious BLACK SWAN — leading to heartbreak and tragedy. With its unforgettable imagery, including the iconic Dance of the Little Swans and the spellbinding 32 fouettés of the BLACK SWAN, all set to Tchaikovsky's sweeping score, Swan Lake endures as one of the most technically demanding and emotionally resonant ballets of all time.