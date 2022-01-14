Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 South Carolina Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alec Vargas - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kathy McGill - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Joe Barros - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Whitaker Gannon - RED - Arts Center of Coastal

Best Direction Of A Stream

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream

Whitaker Gannon - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Specht - CRAZY FOR YOU! - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Musical

CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Meredith Inglesby - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Carolina

Best Performer In A Play

Kaylee Verble - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Latreshia Lilly - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Trey Middleton - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre

Best Play

RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Imhoff - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marlo Griffith - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

VOICES OF EL SHADDAI - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Streaming Play

RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Charlie Steiner - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Re Roach - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Cassie Cohen - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTMAN COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina