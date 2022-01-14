Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 South Carolina Awards

CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 14, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alec Vargas - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kathy McGill - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Joe Barros - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Whitaker Gannon - RED - Arts Center of Coastal

Best Direction Of A Stream
Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream
Whitaker Gannon - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christian Specht - CRAZY FOR YOU! - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Musical
CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Meredith Inglesby - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Carolina

Best Performer In A Play
Kaylee Verble - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Latreshia Lilly - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Trey Middleton - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre

Best Play
RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Imhoff - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marlo Griffith - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
VOICES OF EL SHADDAI - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Streaming Play
RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Charlie Steiner - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Re Roach - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Cassie Cohen - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTMAN COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina


