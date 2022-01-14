Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 South Carolina Awards
CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alec Vargas - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kathy McGill - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Joe Barros - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Whitaker Gannon - RED - Arts Center of Coastal
Best Direction Of A Stream
Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre
Best Editing Of A Stream
Whitaker Gannon - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christian Specht - CRAZY FOR YOU! - Southeastern Summer Theatre
Best Musical
CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Meredith Inglesby - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Carolina
Best Performer In A Play
Kaylee Verble - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Latreshia Lilly - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Trey Middleton - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre
Best Play
RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Imhoff - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marlo Griffith - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
VOICES OF EL SHADDAI - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Streaming Play
RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Charlie Steiner - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Re Roach - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Cassie Cohen - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTMAN COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina