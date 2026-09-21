Cast Set for SWEENEY TODD at Byrnes High School

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The Rebel Theatre Company at James F. Byrnes High School has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Following a rigorous audition and callback process, the production brings together a company of students whose work in the classroom, onstage, and throughout the Rebel Theatre program has continued to raise the bar for what student theatre can accomplish.

Leading the company as the infamous demon barber of Fleet Street is Jeremiah Anderson as Sweeney Todd, opposite Addie Huss as Mrs. Lovett.

The principal company also features Avery Amble as Anthony Hope, Deacon Wade as Judge Turpin, Jeremiah Davis as The Beadle, Hadley Cash as Johanna, Sabrina Maldonado as Beggar Woman, Brady Stevens as Tobias Ragg, and Sephie Gilliam as Pirelli.

The production's company includes Seth Harper, Gaby Herrera, Hayden Huss, Taylin Tolliver, Chloe Manphonsy, Megan Bowman, Liam Wood, Jameson Lea, Abbigail Hinton, Alexis Poole, Adelynn Beaty, Alejandro Moncada, Amelia Parker, Amerie Saroeun, Andi Domingues, Ashley Clairmont, Claire Schaub, Jose English, Kate Schaub, Lana Sekuras, Nyah Henderson, Quin Griffin, and Tallyah Rose-Martin.

Behind the scenes, Cortlynn Ray will serve as stage manager, with Kendall Glasgow serving as assistant director. The production also features a team of local professional artists working alongside the students to bring this haunting tale to life. Helen Joy serves as choreographer, Kennedy Swineford as Costume Designer, Julie Florin as music director, and TJ Hills as set designer. The production is directed by Rebel Theatre Company's fearless leader, Taylor Smith.

Set against the grim streets of Victorian London, Sweeney Todd follows the mysterious barber who sets into motion a tale of revenge, obsession, and darkly comic consequence. With Sondheim's complex score and a story that continues to challenge performers and audiences alike, the Rebel Theatre Company is preparing to invite audiences to Fleet Street starting October 20th.

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