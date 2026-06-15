Video: DISNEY'S FROZEN at Greenville Theatre Now Through June 28

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new promotional clip for DISNEY'S FROZEN is now live from Greenville Theatre, offering a look at the production currently on stage through June 28. The video arrives as the show enters its final weeks of performances at the South Carolina company.

DISNEY'S FROZEN is based on the Academy Award-winning animated film and follows sisters Elsa and Anna, along with Kristoff and Olaf, through a story centered on sisterhood, acceptance, and love. The stage adaptation features songs from the original film alongside additional material written for the theatrical production.

As previously reported on BroadwayWorld, DISNEY'S FROZEN was announced as the grand finale of Greenville Theatre's landmark 100th season. The production marks a significant milestone for one of South Carolina's longest-running theatre companies, capping a centennial year that also included a return engagement of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF earlier in 2026.

Tickets and additional information are available through the Greenville Theatre box office. The production runs through June 28.