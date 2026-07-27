THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Make Regional Premiere at Greenville Theatre

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Greenville Theatre will kick off the summer of 2026 with the regional premiere of Olivier Award-nominated, hit dark comedy, The Shark Is Broken. Written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this play is part of Greenville Theatre's Off-Broadway Series. The witty and revealing behind-the-scenes story of the making of Jaws runs for one weekend only, July 31 – August 2, 2026.

Centered on the theme for Season 101, "Sail On," Greenville Theatre's upcoming season celebrates stories of resilience, perseverance, and moving forward. The Shark Is Broken captures that spirit with hilarious precision, taking audiences back to the fateful summer of 1975 off the coast of Martha's Vineyard during the filming of the first summer blockbuster movie, Jaws.

While filming Steven Spielberg's iconic movie, the three Hollywood stars—Robert Shaw (Evan Harris), Richard Dreyfuss (Jason Culbreth), and Roy Scheider (John Michael Cox)—find themselves stuck on a cramped boat at sea, stranded by foul weather, and a notoriously malfunctioning mechanical shark. As alcohol flows and tempers flare, ego, fear, and the intense pressures of fame boil over into an unforgettable clash of personalities.

“Directing The Shark Is Broken at Greenville Theatre has been a true privilege. This play is far more than a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jaws—it's a hilarious, insightful, and surprisingly moving story about friendship, ego, insecurity, and the unpredictable process of creating art. Greenville Theatre audiences appreciate productions that make us laugh, think, and connect, and this play does all three. Whether you know every line of Jaws or have never seen it, you'll recognize a little of yourself in these characters. I think you will leave with a fresh perspective on a film classic—and on the people behind it.,” says Thom Babbes, director.

Since 1926, Greenville Theatre has served as the Upstate's oldest and largest locally producing theatre, inspiring generations through performance, education, and community engagement. Greenville Theatre welcomes the community to the beginning of its next century of impact.

The Shark is Broken opens on Friday, July 31st, 2026, and tickets are on sale now. Tickets are just $35 to see this show live on stage with military and Senior discounts. Student rush tickets are also available on the day of the show for just $20 with valid student identification. Show dates include evening performances on Friday, July 31st and Saturday, August 1st, 2026. There is a Saturday, August 1st matinee at 2:00PM, and a Sunday matinee, August 2nd at 3:00PM.

This show is rated R for language and mature themes.



Photo Credit: Wallace Krebs Photography & Ryan

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