VIDEO: ICT Drama Camp Students Perform 'Rainbow Connection' From THE MUPPETS

Students from the Inman Theatre in Inman, SC performed a Zoom sing-a-long for the song 'The Rainbow Connection' from The Muppets.

Check out the video below!

The company plans to release a new performance each week. Anyone who participated in this video can now sign up for next week's video! The next song has yet to be revealed publicly, but all spots have been filled for the performance.

