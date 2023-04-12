Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

USC Dance Program Spotlights Original Student Choreography at Drayton Hall Theatre

Performances will run April 22-23.

Apr. 12, 2023  

The University of South Carolina dance program will present its spring Student Choreography Showcase, a concert of premiere original works by dance students, April 22-23 at Drayton Hall Theatre.

Showtime is 2pm daily. Admission is $15 for students, $20 for USC faculty/staff, military, and seniors 60+, and $22 for the public. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here or at the door. Drayton Hall Theatre is located at 1214 College St., across from the historic USC Horseshoe.

11 short dance pieces will be premiered during the concert, spanning a diverse array of movement styles such as contemporary ballet, pointe, modern, jazz and tap. The works have been developed over the semester in a collaborative class led by dance instructor Eduard Forehand that provides choreographers and dancers opportunities to give and receive feedback throughout the creative process.

"We try to make it as much of a professional experience as we can," Forehand says about the choreographic experience. "It's about learning to come together and not just creating, but getting as close as possible to your vision."

A sampling of the wide-ranging choreography showcased in the concert includes:

  • When Dreams Become Nightmares, a contemporary work by Megan Pickett that explores the light and dark sides of achieving your dreams;
  • Operating in Joy, a deeply personal and spiritual work by T.J. Warren described as "a love letter to that place everyone goes when they need a moment to reset...and revive;" and,
  • Oh, Shoot! by Jeston Strickland, a joyful rhythmic tap piece.

"Through the process of creating and choreographing, I learned two things," Strickland says. "One, I'm capable of far more than I thought. Two, people and tap shoes have endless potential to produce something extraordinary. I can't wait to share what my dancers and I have created!"

Additional choreographers included in the showcase are Beth Bryerton, Alex Carnevale, Jennifer Hanson, Sofia Justo, Lauren Reasoner, Mia Sanderson, Caitie Sweeney, and Sarah Ullery.

"All of these choreographers have asked of their dancers such different ways of creating and performing," says Forehand. "It's not just different steps, but different approaches. And the dancers have really risen to the occasion."

For more information on the Student Choreography Showcase or the dance program at the University of South Carolina, contact Kevin Bush by phone at 803-777-9353 or via email at bushk@mailbox.sc.edu.




