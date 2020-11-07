Trustus Presents ROCK THE BLOCK

The outdoor concert is on Saturday November 21st, 2020.

Local rock bands Brandy and the Butcher, Les Merry Chevaliers, and E.Z. Shakes are coming together to raise support for Trustus Theatre at "Rock The Block," an outdoor concert on Saturday November 21st, 2020. Food from Scott Hall Catering will be available for purchase. Trustus will also have beverages available for purchase, and award-winning brewery Columbia Craft is sponsoring the bar by bringing their Famously Hop (IPA) and Columbia Craft Lager to the event. The event will happen in the spacious parking lot between Trustus and McCrory Construction (520 Lady St. Columbia, SC), and entry gates will be on Lady Street and Geddes Street. Gates will open at 3:15pm, and the show will begin at 4:00pm. Tickets are $10 each, and may be purchased at www.trustus.org. Safety guidelines will be in place, with plenty of space for social distancing.

In September, Brandy and the Butcher came to Trustus to film the music video for "Ballerina," a recording from the band's latest and first full-length album, "Dick Circus." Trustus Producing Artistic Director, Chad Henderson, believes it's important for the theatre to provide resources for other artists in Columbia. "When the music video's director, Wade Sellers, came to me with a request to use our Main Stage space for a film shoot - I didn't think twice about it," said Henderson. "I feel it's important for Trustus to be a theatre company and a community space. The idea of having musicians and filmmakers in the building at one time, especially while we're closed for live performance, just felt like a welcome diversion from survival mode."

Brandy guitarist, Jay Matheson, later reached out to Henderson with an offer for Brandy and the Butcher to play a show in support of Trustus Theatre. Henderson and Matheson immediately collaborated, with Matheson securing the band line-up, and Henderson securing the parking lot, food, and drinks.

"We're so thankful to all of these bands and vendors for supporting us during this difficult time," said Henderson. "They're all coming together out of the kindness of their hearts, and to give our community a fun and safe event where we can let loose a little bit."

"Rock The Block: A Fun(d)raiser for Trustus Theatre" happens on Saturday November 21st, 2020. Gates open at 3:15pm, and the show begins at 4:00pm. Raincheck plans will be announced on the theatre's website in the case of inclement weather. Reservations are encouraged due to limited admission, and $10 tickets can be purchased at www.trustus.org, or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732.

The following safety guidelines will be in place to provide for a safer outdoor concert event:

1) Mandatory temperature check upon entry. Anyone with a fever of 100 degrees or more will not be permitted.

2) Masks REQUIRED at this event. Masks may only be removed if eating or drinking.

3) Practice Social Distancing - theatre tape measures available if you need guidance.

4) Seating areas will be available, but you are welcome to bring your own tailgate seating.

5) Cash used to be king, but we prefer credit or debit cards for all purchases.

