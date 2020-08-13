Trustus LIVE Presents SOMETHING TO VOTE FOR Livestream Event

Join the theatre online for this one-night-only event on Wednesday, August 26, at 7pm.

Trustus Theatre, in a partnership with The League of Women Voters Columbia Area, is celebrating the 2020 Women's Vote Centennial by producing a live-streamed reading of Charlotte Perkins Gilman's 1911 activist play, Something to Vote For. Join the theatre online for this one-night-only event on Wednesday, August 26, at 7pm at trustus.org.

Mrs. May Carroll is the new president of the Women's Club, a group of ladies who discuss important decisions within the community while forbidding the discussion of women's suffrage. However, when the group must come together to discuss their views on "pure milk," the right to vote is at the center of the conversation. Can women truly influence their community without their place at the poll? Charlotte Perkins Gilman explores the need for women's voices in issues affecting their community, issues many women still face today.

Written by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Something to Vote For will be directed by Trustus Company Member Ginny Ives. The play will feature Kyla Cahill Machado (Mrs. Carroll), Tashera Pravato (Dr. Strong), Sharese Salters (Mrs. Turner), Abigail McNeely (Mrs. Reedway), Christine Hellman (Mrs. Wolverhampton), Marybeth Gorman Craig (Mrs. O'Shane), Krista Grevas (Louise, Mrs. Black, Mrs. Gray, Mrs. Brown, and Mrs. A), Elizabeth Houck (Mrs. White, Mrs. Green, Mrs. Jones, and Mrs. B), Deon Turner (Mr. Arnold), and Kevin Bush (Mr. Billings).

The evening will include a reading of Something to Vote For- a play from Gilman's groundbreaking magazine The Forerunner-as well as a welcome from Producing Artistic Director Chad Henderson, an introduction from director Ginny Ives, and a musical performance by Trustus company member Katie Leitner.

The event will also feature a mini-lecture about Gilman and her involvement in the suffrage movement, which will be provided by Dr. Cynthia J. Davis, Professor of English and Associate Dean for Arts, Humanities, and Academic Initiatives, College of Arts and Sciences, University of South Carolina Columbia, and author of Charlotte Perkins Gilman: A Biography

"We knew we wanted to participate in the 2020 Women's Vote Centennial, and create a moment to examine and celebrate those who brought this important reform into reality," said Producing Artistic Director Chad Henderson. "Originally we had hoped to present a staged reading of this play in a historic home to give participants a chance to live in the moment when parlor theatre was a part of activism. I'm so thankful to director Ginny Ives, this talented cast, and our partners for tasking themselves with invention, and for producing Trustus' first original event created for streaming."

In the early 20th Century, plays were an important part of the suffrage movement. Events were staged in private residencies, and tea was often involved. The hope was that the controversial conversation of women's suffrage could be presented in a comfortable setting-bolstering the cause and hopefully swaying some anti-suffragists. Trustus Theatre and The League of Women Voters Columbia Area are excited to bring this celebratory event to the new home of performance and activism: your living room!

Tune in for Trustus Theatre's first original live stream event on Women's Equality Day, and join in the celebration. The live stream can be accessed via Trustus Theatre's website on the day of the event at trustus.org/event/something-to-vote-for. The production is free and no tickets or advance registration is required to view the performance. Donations are encouraged, and can be made at www.trustus.org.

Shows View More South Carolina Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You