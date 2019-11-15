Tickets to 4 Broadway Shows Go On Sale at the Peace Center Nov. 22

Tickets for four performances in the Peace Center's 2019-2020 Broadway series - Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, CATS and Jesus Christ Superstar - go on sale to the public next Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville

April 7-12, 2020

Tickets are $35-$95.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy® Award winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley (Survivors Remorse, Shameless) Escape To Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

May 19-24, 2020

Tickets are $35-$95.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed.

With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

CATS

June 23-28, 2020

Tickets are $35-$95.

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory." Winner of seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom), and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

August 4-9, 2020

Tickets are $35-$95.

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a worldwide fan base.

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier® Award for Best Musical Revival, garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With music and lyrics by Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony® winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and "Superstar."





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You