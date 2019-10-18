Tickets For Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at the Peace Center Go On Sale Next Week

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville will play eight performances in the Peace Concert Hall, April 7-12, 2020, as part of the Peace Center's 2019-2020 Broadway season.

Tickets are $35-$95.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley (Survivors Remorse, Shameless) Escape To Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

FREE Peace Talk

Wednesday, April 8, at 6 p.m.; Huguenot Mill

Open to all ticket holders, this free Peace Center supported community impact program will take a deep dive into the history, inspiration and people who bring this compelling story to life on stage. Register at peacecenter.org.

