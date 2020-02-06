The Warehouse Theatre Will Present HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Starring Delighted Tobehere

Clay Smith's drag persona Delighted Tobehere is well known, not only in the Upstate, but all over the globe thanks to the amazing performance she delivered on America's Got Talent a few seasons ago. Now, that incredible voice and impeccable sense of comedic timing will be put on full display as the titular character in this month's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at The Warehouse Theatre.

With a tale that's both funny and touching, Hedwig's story is powered by arguably the best songs ever featured in a rock and roll musical. Along with her constant companion and sullen roadie, Yitzhak (played by Warehouse superstar Miranda Barnett), Hedwig spends a delightful evening recounting the heartache and foibles of a journey after her long lost love Tommy. The musical is part cabaret, part stand-up comedy show, part rock concert, part drag performance, and all entertaining.

As creators John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask encourage, the musical will embrace the local setting of Greenville and long time Warehouse patrons will gleefully relish many nods to the theatre's history during the show.

As always with The Warehouse Theatre, the musical will feature a live band made up of local musicians and Warehouse regulars: Brett Batson, Logan Belcher, Aaron Brakefield, and LeRoy Kennedy.

The play runs February 28 until March 22. Tickets are $40 for General Admission, $45 for Reserved Seats, and $65 for Premium Seats. Tickets can be purchased at www.WarehouseTheatre.com or by calling 864-235-6948.

Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. I Pay What I Can Sunday is March 1st at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm.





