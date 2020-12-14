The Carolina Opry Theatre to Present TIME WARP: HITS OF THE 60S, 70S, & 80S

The Carolina Opry Theatre will present TIME WARP: HITS OF THE 60S, 70S, & 80S this spring!

The best music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, blended with rich multimedia screens, special effects, and elaborate costuming. This fast-paced, high-energy show will take you back to the decades that brought us the best in American popular music! We guarantee you won't see anything like this on the Grand Strand!

Presented by the same award-winning cast as The Carolina Opry show, you'll see NEW male vocalist, 19-year old Rory John Zak, national recording artist Brad Long, hip-hop cloggers All That! (famous from NBC's America's Got Talent), powerhouse vocalists Christie Templeton, Tangena Church and Chas Croft Sorrells, fiddling champion Trent Wideman and bluegrass virtuoso Gary Brown. Each season you can expect new songs, fresh elaborate costumes, and sidesplitting comedy to delight even those guests who have seen the show many times over.

Performances begin April 18, 2021. Learn more here.