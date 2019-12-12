Teddy Roosevelt Kicks Off Exciting Year At Greenville Winter Chautauqua Festival

Nationally acclaimed historical interpreter Doug Mishler performs as Teddy Roosevelt for three events at the Greenville Winter Chautauqua Festival Jan 31 - Feb 2, 2020, in Greenville and Fountain Inn, SC. Prior to the performances, AV Huff presents a special Chautauqua Talk about Teddy Roosevelt's life Jan 14, 2020 in Greenville.

Winter Chautauqua kicks off the 2020 theme of "Reinventing America," with Teddy Roosevelt. What better way to "Reinvent America" then with the Rough Rider, Nobel Prize winning President who stepped down at the height of his popularity to four years later bolt the Republican Party and challenge his hand picked successor? In ninety days, Roosevelt's "Bull Moose" Party humbled a sitting president and decisively beat a party that had dominated national politics for forty years. American politics was never then same again.

Get ready to flat out be amazed as you meet - Teddy Roosevelt. You'll laugh - you'll be challenged - you'll have lots of questions. And as always at Chautauqua, the audience is part of the show. Bring your stories. Share your experiences. Get inspired. Because it's not just history - it's personal.

The format of a Chautauqua performance takes the audience to another time and includes an approximately thirty to forty-minute costumed performance by the performer, followed by a question and answer session with the audience and the character. The character can only answer questions within his or her lifetime. After that, the performer 'breaks character' and answers audience questions as an expert on that character. "The audience is as much of the show as the performer is," says Caroline McIntyre, Greenville Chautauqua Administrator and performer. "Often our greatest insights are from the interaction of the audience with these characters."

These Teddy Roosevelt Shows can only be seen Jan 31 - Feb 2, 2020. Teddy Roosevelt will not appear at the June Chautauqua Festival.

January 14 - Season Kick-off - Teddy Roosevelt, Talk - led by Dr. AV Huff

Join an audience that loves talking back to history to discuss Teddy Roosevelt's life- with AV Huff!

AV Huff, PhD is a distinguished author, award-wining teacher, and public servant. AV is passionate about southern history and is author of Greenville: The History of the City and County in the South Carolina Piedmont. Dr. Huff has led previous Chautauqua Talks on historic South Carolina figures ranging from the controversial John C. Calhoun to escaped slave and Civil War military commander Robert Smalls. This event is NOT a costumed performance.

Date: Tuesday, January 14

Time: 7:00 - 8:30 pm

Location: Hughes Main Library, 25 Heritage Green Pl, Greenville, SC 29601

Cost: FREE

January 31 - Benefit Show - "An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt"

Picture this: You and Teddy Roosevelt at an intimate party with a small group of avid Chautauqua fans. Ask this powerful American President any question your heart desires. And Teddy Roosevelt will answer them. Funds raised support Chautauqua's year-round, free community shows. Event includes wine reception prior to show and a dessert reception with "Teddy Roosevelt".

Performed by: Doug Mishler (See Bio below)

Date: Friday, January 31, 2029

Time: 7:00 - 10:00 pm

Location: Younts Center for Performing Arts, 315 N. Main St, Fountain Inn, SC 29644

Cost: $50 For Tickets: call 824.244.1499 or visit HistoryComesAlive.org

February 1 and 2 - Doug Mishler as "Teddy Roosevelt" - Free Shows

Performed by: Doug Mishler (See Bio below)

Date: Saturday Feb 1 and Sunday Feb 2, 2020

Time: 2:00 - 3:30 pm

Location: Wade Hampton High School Auditorium, 100 Pine Knoll Dr, Greenville, SC 29609

Sign Interpretation: Sunday Feb 2 show

Cost: FREE - show and parking

Doug Mishler (Teddy Roosevelt)

The role of Teddy Roosevelt is exceptionally challenging - TR is larger than life yet the performer has to fit him on a stage. A daunting task indeed. Doug Mishler brings to this role 25 years of experience as a professional historical interpreter, extensive research, and theatrical flair. He has made over 800 first person presentations of over 24 historical figures. He research is professional as Mishler has taught American Cultural history at the University of Nevada for over 21 years. His performance is spot on as he is also the Artistic Director of Restless Artists's Theatre in Reno, NV. Like his idol T. R., Doug believes there is still plenty of time to grow up and get a "real job"-but later!





