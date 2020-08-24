Spoleto Festival USA to Present New Presentation of ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS

The US premiere streams September 26 at 4:00pm EDT, performed and broadcast live from the Bristol Old Vic.

Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic, and Plush Theatricals announce that Emma Rice's critically acclaimed musical adaptation of Romantics Anonymous will be performed live at Bristol Old Vic and broadcast to audience's homes from September 22 to 26.

Following the cancellation of its US tour due to Covid-19, the production will embark on a five-performance "digital tour" to theaters worldwide. Spoleto Festival USA will present the broadcast September 26, 2020, at 4:00pm EDT. Tickets are available at spoletousa.org.

In a wonderful act of industry solidarity, more than 30 partner theater organizations around the world will sell tickets for various performances. Each performance will be tailored to audiences in that region: "Doors" open a half-hour before showtime, and there will be a sprinkle of local flavor added before each stream begins. Partner theaters in the United States include Berkeley Rep, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Spoleto Festival USA, St. Ann's Warehouse, and The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Following approved sport and film production guidance, each member of the Romantics Anonymous company will be tested for the coronavirus before forming a bubble in Bristol, UK. These rigorous measures will ensure the cast and creative team will be able to perform the entire show without social distancing.

