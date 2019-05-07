Season Tickets For Best Of Broadway At The North Charleston PAC Go On Sale Today At 10 AM

The Lion King, the world's #1 musical, will make its Lowcountry premiere December 4 - 15 as the anchor show of 2019-2020 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The show will offer sixteen performances over two weeks.

In addition to The Lion King, the series' 21st season will welcome four additional shows including: Waitress (February 7-9, 2020); The Color Purple (February 28 - March 1, 2020); Cats (March 27-29, 2020); and A Bronx Tale (April 24-26, 2020). All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Season tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 7 at 10 AM. Season ticket packages start at only $218. Tickets are available at the Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, by calling (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com.

The Best of Broadway series will also feature two special shows this season including Rent (October 15 & 16, 2019) and The Simon and Garfunkel Story (November 1, 2019). As with the Best of Broadway season shows, season ticket holders will have priority access to seats before they go on sale to the general public.

Another exciting development for the 2019-2020 season is the move to weekends. In years past, non-weeklong shows historically played Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Starting next season, the shows move to Friday - Sunday.

"We're so excited to welcome the breathtaking spectacle that is The Lion King to North Charleston," said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. "Audiences from all over South Carolina and beyond will come to the Lowcountry to enjoy this incredible experience".

"Since we came to North Charleston nearly 17 years ago, we have been so impressed with how the community supports creativity and the arts." Said Nick Scandalios, Executive Vice President of Nederlander. "The move to weekend performances and the expansion of our subscription are a direct result of the growing commitment from you, our patrons, to seeing live theatre. We cannot wait to bring you this amazing 2019-2020 season and to continue bringing the very best of Broadway to the Lowcountry!"

"This is the greatest season in the history of the Best of Broadway," said Frank Lapsley, General Manager of the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. "Our fans have been asking for The Lion King for years and we are thrilled to be able to bring the show to North Charleston. In addition, we are expanding our season to the weekends. Our split week shows are moving from Tuesdays and Wednesdays to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. This will allow more families to come out and enjoy the Best of Broadway".

Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

In addition to having the same seat for all performances, Best of Broadway season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets for North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers.

The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.





