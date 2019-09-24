San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Comes To The Peace Center

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus will play the Peace Center on Monday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. The chorus will perform works drawn from its rich repertoire of gorgeous arrangements of classics, recent commissions and original takes on pop hits.

For more than 40 years, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) has served as an international standard bearer for a powerful mix of extraordinary musical excellence and mission-driven activism. Founded in 1978, it was the first choral organization to courageously proclaim its orientation in its name and is credited with helping start the LGBTQ choral movement that now spans the entire globe, galvanizing and changing the course of LGBTQ history. The chorus continues to inspire other arts-based community organizations through its performances and involvement in human rights, community activism, empowerment and inclusiveness, establishing it as an icon among LGBTQ organizations.

The documentary film Gay Chorus Deep South, filmed during the chorus' Lavender Pen Tour through the South in 2017, won the Audience Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City and recently was acquired by MTV Documentary Films for theatrical release this fall. The film was screened at the Peace Center in June.



Under the leadership of Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig, SFGMC has established a heightened level of performance standards, bringing renewed audience and choral industry acclaim. Recent touring schedules, recordings and outreach programs have broadened its impact and reputation in the community while maintaining its signature blend of humor, personality and ground-breaking performances. In 2019, SFGMC acquired a new facility that has become its permanent home for rehearsals and offices. The building serves as the first-ever National LGBTQ Center for the Arts and a community space for San Francisco LGBTQ artists.

Tickets for the Monday, March 9, 7:30 p.m. performance by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus are $25-$55 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.

For more information about the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, visit sfgmc.org.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You