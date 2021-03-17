RED By John Logan Announced at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Enthralling and provocative, RED is an electrifying portrait of one of the twenty century's greatest artists woven into a singularly unforgettable story.

The year is 1958 and master abstract expressionist Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art: a series of murals for New York's stylish Four Seasons restaurant.

Rothko works zealously with a young new assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. These two painters are born, not only of different generations, but also of different artistic perspectives.

Just as Rothko's paintings are about tension between blocks of color, so the play itself is about opposing views of art. Over time, Ken gains the confidence to challenge Rothko, moving from obedient apprentice to articulate opponent.

Part of the Arts Center's SecondStage theatre series, RED is a thrilling portrait of the dichotomy of an artist's ambition and his vulnerability as Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that, when his work's significance is questioned, his crowning achievement could also become his undoing.

Directed by Whitaker Gannon and starring Kurt Rhoads (Rothko) and Lau'rie Roach (Ken).

For more information visit www.artshhi.com.