Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RED By John Logan Announced at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Starring Kurt Rhoads and Lau'rie Roach.

Mar. 17, 2021  

RED By John Logan Announced at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Enthralling and provocative, RED is an electrifying portrait of one of the twenty century's greatest artists woven into a singularly unforgettable story.

The year is 1958 and master abstract expressionist Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art: a series of murals for New York's stylish Four Seasons restaurant.

Rothko works zealously with a young new assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. These two painters are born, not only of different generations, but also of different artistic perspectives.

Just as Rothko's paintings are about tension between blocks of color, so the play itself is about opposing views of art. Over time, Ken gains the confidence to challenge Rothko, moving from obedient apprentice to articulate opponent.

Part of the Arts Center's SecondStage theatre series, RED is a thrilling portrait of the dichotomy of an artist's ambition and his vulnerability as Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that, when his work's significance is questioned, his crowning achievement could also become his undoing.

Directed by Whitaker Gannon and starring Kurt Rhoads (Rothko) and Lau'rie Roach (Ken).

For more information visit www.artshhi.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Jonalyn Saxer
Jonalyn Saxer
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler

Related Articles View More South Carolina Stories
UofSC Dance Brings Limón, Tudor Works To Koger Center Photo

UofSC Dance Brings Limón, Tudor Works To Koger Center

David Lee Nelsons STAGES Now Streaming from Pure Theatre Photo

David Lee Nelson's STAGES Now Streaming from Pure Theatre

Student Blog: Tricks to Build Your Repertoire Photo

Student Blog: Tricks to Build Your Repertoire

UofSC Theatre Presents Outdoor COMPLETE WORKS Photo

UofSC Theatre Presents Outdoor COMPLETE WORKS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Presents Virtual Workshop with Adam Kaplan
  • PlayMakers Repertory Company Announces Two New Play Commissions
  • Submissions Now Open For 2021 NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition
  • Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Presents Virtual Spring Mini-Mester