Proud Mary Theatre Presents Upstate Premiere of BOOTYCANDY

Proud Mary Theatre presents the Upstate premiere of BOOTYCANDY.

Robert O'Hara's semi-autobiographical Off-Broadway comedy weaves together scenes, sermons, sketches, and daring meta-theatrics to create a kaleidoscopic portrayal of growing up gay and Black. Uproarious satire crashes headlong into the murky terrain of pain and pleasure and... Bootycandy.

BOOTYCANDY is directed by Kristofer Parker and Schuyler Carson Jackson and stars Kristofer Parker, Schuyler Carson Jackson, Brian Reeder, Regina Mills, Dexter Simmons and Tyler Smith.

RATED R for Brief Nudity, Sexual Situations & Language

SPARTANBURG:

Friday & Saturday, August 19-20 @ 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 21 @ 3 pm

Artists Collective Spartanburg

578 West Main St.

GREENVILLE:

Tuesday & Wednesday, August 16-17 @7:30

Coffee Underground

1 Coffee Street in Greenville

Tickets: $15 General $10 Student/Senior

Tickets available now at proudmarytheatre.com