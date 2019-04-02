Peace Center Partners With United Way For Personal Care Item Drive During COME FROM AWAY

The Peace Center has partnered with United Way of Greenville County to collect personal care items leading up to and during the week-long run of Come From Away, which tells the true story of a small town that welcomed the world in the days following 9/11.

United Way will package the items into hygiene kits to distribute to their partner agencies in the community. Suggested items include toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, shaving cream, deodorant, sample size laundry detergent, soap, wash cloth, comb, Band-Aids and antiseptic ointment/cream. Items should be new and travel/sample sizes are preferred.

Items can be dropped off now through April 21 at the Peace Center box office, which is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and 90 minutes before performances.

Come From Away plays the Peace Center April 16-21 as part of the 2018-2019 Broadway season.

Broadway's Come From Away has won Best Musical all across North America!

The New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley.

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

About United Way of Greenville County

United Way fights for the education, income and health of every person in our community. As a funder, partner and convener, we work with the entire community to bring together resources, focus investments, and foster partnerships that create lasting solutions to our community's most pressing problems. Join the fight for a stronger Greenville County at unitedwaygc.org.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit www.peacecenter.org.

