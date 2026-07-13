North Charleston Pops! Announces 2026/27 Season

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The North Charleston Pops! has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring an exciting lineup of concerts that celebrate holiday traditions, legendary film scores, Motown favorites, and iconic American music. From family-friendly performances to unforgettable collaborations with local artists, this season promises something for every music lover.

“This season showcases the incredible versatility of the orchestra and the music that connects generations,” said Nick Palmer, Music Director and Conductor of the North Charleston Pops! “Whether you're reliving favorite movie moments, celebrating the holidays, dancing to Motown classics, or taking a musical journey across America, these concerts are designed to entertain, inspire, and bring our community together.”

Season ticket renewals are on sale now.

New season tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, July 27 at 10 AM. Season tickets are available online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or by visiting the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket office (Mon/Wed/Fri 10am – 4pm).

In addition to having the same seats for all performances, North Charleston POPS! season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets before public on-sales, and special discounts & offers not available to the general public.

For more information, visit www.NorthCharlestonColioseumPAC.com or call the season ticket hotline at 843-202-ARTS (2787). Individual show tickets will be available later.

The 2026–2027 Season Includes:

Sounds of the Season

December 6, 2026

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the North Charleston Pops!’ beloved holiday tradition. Sounds of the Season features festive favorites, beloved carols, stellar guest vocalists and choirs, and audience favorites including a holiday sing-along. Guests will also enjoy seasonal classics such as “Sleigh Ride” and selections from The Nutcracker. New this year, the concert moves to a family-friendly matinee performance, making it easier than ever for audiences of all ages to experience the magic of the season together.

The Music of Motown

January 30, 2027

Get ready to groove as the North Charleston Pops! welcomes acclaimed vocalist Charles Grant and The Unit Band for an evening of Motown-inspired favorites. Featuring beloved hits such as “All Night Long,” “Brick House,” and “Love Train,” this high-energy performance combines powerhouse vocals, a live Lowcountry band, and the rich sound of a full orchestra for a concert packed with soul, rhythm, and unforgettable memories.

March 6, 2027

Journey through some of the most iconic film music ever written in John Williams Greatest Hits! Audiences will experience the unforgettable scores of one of Hollywood’s most celebrated composers, including music from Harry Potter, E.T., Jaws, Schindler’s List, Hook, and Star Wars. This cinematic concert event brings the magic of the movies to life through the power and grandeur of a live orchestra.

American Road Trip

April 24, 2027

Take a musical journey across America with the Charleston School of the Arts Singers and your favorite Pops! vocalists. American Road Trip celebrates the songs and artists that have shaped generations, featuring hits associated with Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Michael Bublé, and many more. Spanning decades and genres, this uplifting finale offers a coast-to-coast soundtrack of unforgettable music and cherished memories.



The North Charleston Pops! is a professional orchestra dedicated to enriching the community through the belief that music is for everyone. From first-time attendees to longtime supporters, the Pops! brings people together through exceptional live performances that inspire, entertain, and create lasting memories.

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