Myrtle Beach's Brand New Long Bay Theatre To Present GODSPELL Outdoors

The production will run November 6th- 15th.

Myrtle Beach's newest professional theatre- Long Bay Theatre will present GODSPELL: the hit Broadway musical from November 6th- 15th outdoors at Broadway at the Beach.

GODSPELL was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden); and it took the world by storm. GODSPELL is led by the international hit, "Day by Day." The 2012 Revival version of GODSPELL features a parade of beloved, UPDATED songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man", "Beautiful City", and "By My Side."

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Boasting a score with chart-topping songs, a book by a visionary playwright (John-Michael Tebelak) and a feature film, Godspell is a sensation that continues to touch audiences.

The audience will bring their own chairs and be seated in socially distanced zones. Masks will be required. The production is directed by Executive Artistic Director, Greg London with music direction by Chris Brent Davis and choreography by C. J. Babb. Amie Barr will assistant direct. Designers include scenic design by Jonathan Wentz, costume design by Dustin Cross, with lighting design by Brian Carter and hair and makeup design by Brian Miralles. Stage management includes Vickie Varter and Jimmy Jester.

The cast features Jeremy Gee as Jesus, Bradley Allan Gorerra as John the Baptist/ Judas. The ensemble will also feature Grainger Russell, Ronald Gibson, Brandy Lee Ward, Leigh Sauvageau, Leslie Rae Alexander, C. J. Babb, Corey Ryan, and Brianna Carpenter. There is an additional chorus which includes Lillian Rowan, Brayan Gomez, Blake Graham, Cooper Godbold, Eva Rubin, and Arjaye Johnson.

Tickets are available online a www.LongBaytheatre.com.

