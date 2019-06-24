MATILDA Comes To Town Theatre In July!

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit and intelligence who dreams of a better life. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly lovable Miss Honey. Despite a mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, and older school kids who like to torment the younger students, Matilda uses her courage and cleverness to save not only herself but soon becomes her fellow students' saving grace!

In the coveted role of Matilda, Town is pleased to showcase both Juliet Gregg (Willy Wonka) and Town newcomer, Louise Vipperman. Tormenting Matilda in the home are her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Wormwood, portrayed by the duo of Scott Vaughan (Joseph..., Willy Wonka) and Megan Douthitt (Mary Poppins, Tammy Wynette).

Billy Bishop (The Buddy Holly Story) adds to Matilda's troubled times in the role of Miss Trunchbull. Sensing that Matilda is special and wanting to foster her love for learning is Jerryana Williams-Bibiloni (West Side Story) as Miss Honey. Corey Langley (Beauty and the Beast) also lends a kind hand as the librarian who adores sharing in Matilda's stories.

Adding life to this show are our "revolting children" who share time on stage. We're happy to feature Alex Auld, Blaize Berry, Kyran Burkett, Madison Butler, Kendall Collins, Sadie Douthitt, Zachary Hammond, Ned Helmboldt, Nathan Jackson, Micheal Kawooya, TJ Leitzsey, Henry Melkomian, Emma Ann Parsons, Kaelin Pilkington, Denver Praytor, Sarah Helen Russell, Addison Sanders, Anna Claire Sanders and Sadie Wiskes.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and quick wit, Matilda is a delightful production that will speak to the kid in all of us! Come be thrilled by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination who is LIMITLESS!

Matilda runs July 12-28 and is directed by Shannon Willis Scruggs, with musical direction by Amanda Hines and choreography by Kristy O'Keefe. Scott Vaughan serves as Assistant Director with Agnes Babb as Dance Captain.

Show times are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 PM. Tickets are available at towntheatre.com or via 803-799-2510. The box office is open Monday through Friday, 12 noon - 5 PM. Beginning July 12, the box office hours extend to curtain during the week and are 1 PM through on showtime on Saturdays and Sundays.





