KINKY BOOTS is Now Playing at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. The musical is based on the eponymous film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, and is based on true events.

The long-running Broadway production of Kinky Boots closed in 2019, so the Arts Center was head-over-stilettos to obtain the rights to this fresh, fabulous show.

Igniting the story is Lauper's bright, catchy music, with inspiration taken from her 80's era. It's easy to see why she was the first solo woman to win the Tony Award for Best Original Score for this show. With a selection of upbeat numbers including the brilliant 'Everybody Say Yeah' to heartfelt power ballads such as 'Hold Me in Your Heart,' there is a lively mix of tempo throughout.

Featuring larger-than life characters and an uplifting story of ingenuity and open minds, Kinky Boots is an unusual hybrid: a feel-good musical with depth. Centering the action is Charlie Price (Christopher Behmke) the fifth-generation owner of Price & Son Shoes. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie needs a good strong dose of inspiration. He finds just that when he encounters Lola (Clyde Voce), a London drag queen. On her way to work, Lola's heel breaks, Charlie gets an idea and we get a chance to see two remarkable men pit their wits and skill against the status quo.

Charlie discovers Lola and her bevy of beautiful drag queens, the Angels, are in need of sleek feminine footwear that supports their stature. Lola and Charlie join forces to create a sturdy but sexy stiletto boot. Charlie hopes to fill a niche in the business and save the factory at the same time.

As it turns out, Lola is the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible ... and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your world.

Audiences are raving over the show and its outstanding cast, directed by Evan Pappas (Sister Act, The Color Purple) and choreographed by Todd Underwood (Legally Blonde [director, choreographer] and The Color Purple [choreographer]).

The show runs through Oct. 31, and tickets are $61/adult and $55/child. Visit tickets.artshhi.com or call (843) 842-ARTS (2787).

Photo Credit: Whitaker Gannon