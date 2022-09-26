Interview: Brittany Hogan Alomar of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Mill Town Players

First it was a bestselling novel. Then, an Academy Award-nominated film, starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep. Now, THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY is a Tony Award-winning musical, making its South Carolina premiere in a brand new production at Pelzer's Mill Town Players.

Brittany Hogan Alomar stars as Francesca, the Italian war bride adapting to life in rural Iowa. When her husband and children take off for a weekend trip, Francesca looks forward to some rest and relaxation. But when photographer Robert Kincaid arrives, looking for help finding a local covered bridge, Francesca's life takes a dramatic turn.

We asked Brittany to tell us more.

First off, tell us a little about yourself.

My name is Brittany Hogan Alomar and I will be playing the role of Francesca in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY. What an honor to be a part of South Carolina's premiere production of this incredible show! Off stage, I am a private voice teacher in the Upstate (and excited to be performing with a couple of my students in this show!) But my most important role is "Mama" to my 4 year-old son, alongside my wonderful husband.

How familiar were you with the novel/movie/musical beforehand?

To be honest, before tackling this show I had only seen the musical. The book and movie came out when I was still fairly young, but I knew how popular they were in the early 90s. I did read it and watch the movie while researching Francesca. I think all three are beautiful in their own ways, but there is something about the musical that is so unique and special. Jason Robert Brown's score takes it to a whole new level and it's such a privilege to be able to sing this music.

This character has been played by such luminaries as Meryl Streep and Kelli O'Hara. What is your approach to creating your own take on this role?

I certainly have a lot to live up to! Both Meryl and Kelli are beautiful, strong women and they both brought so much life to Francesca. I think her character is so relatable in so many ways. I have worked really hard to try to capture the essence of Francesca and I hope the audience will be able to take her journey with me every night.

The musical is probably less well known than the book or movie version of the story. How would you describe the music?

This is truly some of the most beautiful music I have ever sung. As a classically trained singer, I appreciate the operatic nature of some of the songs, also mixed with some folk and contemporary musical theatre. Jason Robert Brown does a wonderful job of capturing the emotion and passion of the story in his score. It is a show I could listen to over and over again without ever getting tired of it.

What are some of your favorite moments in the show?

There are so many to choose from. I love story between Francesca and Robert, but I also love how much of an ensemble piece this really is. All of the characters help bring this story to life and everyone does such a beautiful job. But if I had to choose, two of my most favorite moments are the duet between Francesca and Robert in Act 2, "One Second and A Million Miles" and the ending song, "Always Better".

What's been the most rewarding part about playing Francesca?

Francesca has been a dream role of mine since the musical premiered in 2016. I am so thankful to have the opportunity to tell her story and be a part of South Carolina's first production of BRIDGES. The team of people that have helped bring this show to life have been nothing short of amazing. Every single cast and crew member have been such a pleasure to work with. This is a uniquely challenging role-the music, the Italian accent, the emotional rollercoaster she has to take every night. But what a privilege to portray such a strong woman and bring her character to the stage.

Why do you think this story has continued to resonate with so many people over the years?

This is a story about love, conflict, questions, and choice. It is real and raw and can resonate with everyone in one way or another. It is not just about the affair between Francesca and Robert. This show captures the desire to be seen and understood and the choices and consequences that follow. "What a choice, what a gift, and what a blessing..."

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - A NEW MUSICAL

September 30 - October 16. Shows run at 7:30 pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Mill Town Players - Historic Pelzer Auditorium

$12 for the general public, $10 for seniors (age 65+), military, and students (ages 18 and under).

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office one hour before show time.

Photo Credit: Escobar Photography