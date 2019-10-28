INTO THE WOODS Announced At Town Theatre

"Once Upon a Time..." is how the tale begins. Yet, we soon find that fairy tales can sometimes take an unexpected twist as we meet an ambivalent Cinderella, a loud and brassy Little Red Riding Hood, a Prince Charming with a roving eye and a Witch who raps. These characters, and more, will step out of their storybook presenting their wishes for lives that end happily ever after.

Town's tale is filled with familiar and new faces. Jeremy Hansard (My Fair Lady) serves as our narrator with Erin Godfrey (Big Fish) as Cinderella looking for that silly shoe. Billy Bishop (Matilda) takes his turn as the Baker who so desperately wants a child and Ayden Wunderlich (Newsies) tackles the Giant in the role of Jack. Elise Heffner (West Side Story) skips along the way to Grandmother's house as Red Riding Hood with Rachel Glowacki (Hairspray) making misery as one of the evil stepsisters. Jacob Cordes (West Side Story) is both regal and sinister as Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf; Jerryana Williams-Bibiloni (Matilda) serenades from her tower as Rapunzel; Debi Young (The Music Man) is very maternal as Cinderella's Mother and the Granny with Ruth Glowacki (Hairspray) booming as the voice of the giant!

We also welcome Town newcomers Hannah Thompson as the Baker's Wife, Irene Baerwalde as Jack's Mother, Lisa Baker as the Witch, Abigail Frier as an evil stepsister, Kristen Bales as the stepmother, Anthony Sampedro as Rapunzel's Prince and Robert Dooley as the Steward.

Everyone's desired wishes are granted by the end of Act One but the consequences of receiving these gifts return to haunt them with disastrous results. Never before seen on the Town stage, Into the Woods is a musically sophisticated show forewarning that sometimes the things you most wish for should not to be touched.

Into the Woods opens on Friday, October 25 and runs through Sunday, November 10. Shows are Thursdays/Fridays/Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 18 and can be purchased online at towntheatre.com or by calling the box office at 803-799-2510. Box office hours are M-F 12 noon - 5 PM with hours extended to curtain on show days.





