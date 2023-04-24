HADESTOWN, SIX And More Announced For 2023 â€“ 24 'Best Of Broadway' Season At The North Charleston PAC

The national tours of HADESTOWN and SIX will make their Lowcountry premieres part of the 2023-2024 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. HADESTOWN performances are January 2 - 7, 2024 and SIX performances are March 12 - 17, 2024. Each show will offer eight performances.

The Best of Broadway series will welcome five additional shows including: COME FROM AWAY (October 20 - 22, 2023); PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (December 1 - 3, 2023); MY FAIR LADY (February 9 - 11, 2024); and MEAN GIRLS (April 26 - 28, 2024). In addition, STOMP (May 10 - 11, 2024) returns as a special bonus. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

"The stage is set for an epic season!" exclaimed Mayor Keith Summey of the City of North Charleston. "With the 2023 - 2024 Best of Broadway season, we're bringing the hottest shows straight from the Big Apple to our very own North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Theater enthusiasts from across the Lowcountry and beyond are in for a sensational experience at our exquisite North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The hits just keep coming, and we're thrilled to bring the magic of Broadway to our vibrant city!"

"Once again, along with our promoter partner The Nederlander Organization, we've curated the biggest and best shows for our 2023 - 2024 Best of Broadway season" said North Charleston Performing Arts Center General Manager Frank Lapsley. We are certain our current and future season tickets holders will love all of the fantastic shows in what promises to be our best season ever."

The best way to secure your seats to all of the 2023 - 2024 shows is to become a Best of Broadway season ticket holder. Current season ticket holders can renew their tickets now. Season tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 22, at 10 AM. Season ticket packages start at only $318. Tickets are available by calling (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com. Installment payment plans for season ticket packages are available. You can reserve season tickets for just $50 down. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Best of Broadway 2023-2024 shows

COME FROM AWAY

October 20 - 22, 2023

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

December 1 - 3, 2023

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

HADESTOWN

January 2 - 7, 2024

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter AnaÃ¯s Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

MY FAIR LADY

February 9 - 11, 2024

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY.

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

SIX

March 12- 17, 2024

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

MEAN GIRLS

April 26 - 28, 2024

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naÃ¯ve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



STOMP

May 10 - 11, 2024

Special bonus show!

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show.