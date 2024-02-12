Guitarist Joe Bonamassa Comes to The North Charleston PAC in August

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 16 at 10 AM.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Collage Dance Collective to Perform at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina in March Photo 1 Collage Dance Collective to Perform at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina in March
Review: COMPANY at Peace Center Photo 2 Review: COMPANY at Peace Center
Ballet Hispánico to Continue 2023-24 Season With World Premiere & More Photo 3 Ballet Hispánico to Continue 2023-24 Season With World Premiere & More
A RAISIN IN THE SUN Comes to The University of South Carolina's Dept. of Theatre and Dance Photo 4 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Comes to The University of South Carolina's Dept. of Theatre and Dance This Month

Guitarist Joe Bonamassa Comes to The North Charleston PAC in August

As he readies himself for his upcoming U.S. Spring Tour, kicking off in Louisville, KY next week, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and unparalleled chart-topper Joe Bonamassa, has announced the "Blues Deluxe Tour" this Summer. Beginning on July 17th in Selbyville, DE, and wrapping up with a memorable two-night stand on August 30th and 31st in Hampton Beach, NH, the 21-city tour promises to be a defining moment for live blues-rock, showcasing the music that defined Bonamassa's career.

The tour will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on August 14. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

The "Blues Deluxe Tour” pays homage to Bonamassa's critically acclaimed albums, including his best selling Blues Deluxe from 2003 and its current chart-topping successor Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. The setlist is poised to be an electrifying journey through Bonamassa's repertoire, featuring a mix of beloved fan favorites and deep tracks making their live debut, all performed alongside a band of world-class musicians. Kicking off with a special Fan Pre-Sale tomorrow, February 13 at 10 AM local and opening up to the public on Friday, February 16 at 10 AM. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291603®id=99&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fjbonamassa.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

This announcement comes on the heels of a series of significant milestones for Bonamassa, including his recent Blues Music Award nominations and the landmark announcement of the 10th voyage of the KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA X. The celebrated blues-rock cruise, known for its stellar line-up and vibrant musical community, is set to sail from March 21-26, 2025, from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico aboard the luxurious Norwegian Gem. Bonamassa's recent collaboration with guitar legend Peter Frampton on the reimagined track "Four Day Creep" has excited listeners, paying homage to the original while injecting a fresh, modern vibe. Fans interested in Bonamassa's musical journey can delve into the documentary Guitar Man, which is available for a limited time on Joe's official store.

Bonamassa's impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitar World has hailed him as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues-rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.


 

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in South Carolina? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

1
A RAISIN IN THE SUN Comes to The University of South Carolinas Dept. of Theatre and Dance Photo
A RAISIN IN THE SUN Comes to The University of South Carolina's Dept. of Theatre and Dance This Month

The University of South Carolina Dept. of Theatre and Dance will present Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun. Performances begin on February 23. Learn more about the production here!

2
Collage Dance Collective to Perform at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina in March Photo
Collage Dance Collective to Perform at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina in March

Collage Dance will make its debut at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina in Hilton Head, SC on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 7:30 PM. 

3
Centre Stage Presents a Country-Inspired Rock Show ROCKIN BOOTS Photo
Centre Stage Presents a Country-Inspired Rock Show ROCKIN' BOOTS

Rockin' Boots: A Centre Stage Original Revue Show featuring the top Country hits of the century. Join us for a dancin' evening from March 14-30, 2024.

4
Review: COMPANY at Peace Center Photo
Review: COMPANY at Peace Center

Sometimes art imitates life, and such was the case when both Britney Coleman (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Beetlejuice, Sunset Boulevard) and her character both celebrated their 35th birthdays at Tuesday night’s performance of Stephen Sondheim's Company at the Peace Center. In this fresh new production, the classic score shines in its full glory. That alone makes seeing this national tour of Company worth it, even without a meta-theatrical serenade of “Happy Birthday” at the curtain call.

More Hot Stories For You

A RAISIN IN THE SUN Comes to The University of South Carolina's Dept. of Theatre and Dance This MonthA RAISIN IN THE SUN Comes to The University of South Carolina's Dept. of Theatre and Dance This Month
Theresa Caputo Returns to North Charleston PAC in April
Centre Stage Presents a Country-Inspired Rock Show ROCKIN' BOOTSCentre Stage Presents a Country-Inspired Rock Show ROCKIN' BOOTS
USC Theatre Presents LANGUAGE OF ANGELS, February 15-18USC Theatre Presents LANGUAGE OF ANGELS, February 15-18

Videos

Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
August Wilson's FENCES in South Carolina August Wilson's FENCES
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (1/31-2/24)Tracker
On Your Feet in South Carolina On Your Feet
Koger Center for the Arts (3/26-3/28)
Mean Girls in South Carolina Mean Girls
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (4/26-4/28)
Dragons Love Tacos in South Carolina Dragons Love Tacos
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/05-4/21)
Jagged Little Pill in South Carolina Jagged Little Pill
Charleston Gaillard Center (3/12-3/13)
Nickelodeon™ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in South Carolina Nickelodeon™ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/26-5/19)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in South Carolina SIX (Boleyn Tour)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
Mean Girls in South Carolina Mean Girls
Koger Center for the Arts (4/23-4/25)
Pinkalicious The Musical in South Carolina Pinkalicious The Musical
South Carolina Children's Theatre (2/23-3/10)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in South Carolina Hamilton (Philip Company)
Koger Center for the Arts (2/27-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You