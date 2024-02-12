Guitarist Joe Bonamassa Comes to The North Charleston PAC in August

As he readies himself for his upcoming U.S. Spring Tour, kicking off in Louisville, KY next week, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and unparalleled chart-topper Joe Bonamassa, has announced the "Blues Deluxe Tour" this Summer. Beginning on July 17th in Selbyville, DE, and wrapping up with a memorable two-night stand on August 30th and 31st in Hampton Beach, NH, the 21-city tour promises to be a defining moment for live blues-rock, showcasing the music that defined Bonamassa's career.

The tour will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on August 14. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

The "Blues Deluxe Tour” pays homage to Bonamassa's critically acclaimed albums, including his best selling Blues Deluxe from 2003 and its current chart-topping successor Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. The setlist is poised to be an electrifying journey through Bonamassa's repertoire, featuring a mix of beloved fan favorites and deep tracks making their live debut, all performed alongside a band of world-class musicians. Kicking off with a special Fan Pre-Sale tomorrow, February 13 at 10 AM local and opening up to the public on Friday, February 16 at 10 AM. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291603®id=99&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fjbonamassa.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

This announcement comes on the heels of a series of significant milestones for Bonamassa, including his recent Blues Music Award nominations and the landmark announcement of the 10th voyage of the KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA X. The celebrated blues-rock cruise, known for its stellar line-up and vibrant musical community, is set to sail from March 21-26, 2025, from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico aboard the luxurious Norwegian Gem. Bonamassa's recent collaboration with guitar legend Peter Frampton on the reimagined track "Four Day Creep" has excited listeners, paying homage to the original while injecting a fresh, modern vibe. Fans interested in Bonamassa's musical journey can delve into the documentary Guitar Man, which is available for a limited time on Joe's official store.

Bonamassa's impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitar World has hailed him as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues-rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.

