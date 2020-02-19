Glow Lyric Theatre Presents THE EARTH HAS MUSIC

Glow Lyric Theatre will produce The Earth Has Music, a one act original piece featuring opera, dance and spoken word at the Fine Arts Center in Greenville, South Carolina on March 13 & 14th, 2020. In this production, mosaics of music, movement and spoken word touch on the delicate and contentious relationship between humans and planet Earth.

In 2016, Glow Lyric Theatre introduced the Raising Voices Series to spark dialogue about relevant issues in the Greenville community as well as provide a megaphone for marginalized artists living in Greenville County. The Earth Has Music is the first of two productions in the 2020 Raising Voices Series. It celebrates the beauty of our earth while also focusing on global and local climate change and environmental deterioration.

Folk musicians, opera singers, poets, and dancers touch on the immediate issues faced in South Carolina such as supporting solar energy for a clean energy future, the effects of environmental clean up (or lack thereof) on low income areas, and the Santee Cooper nuclear scandal. It features a pastiche of dance, poetry, and folk music, as well as new operatic compositions from Greenville composer Jon Grier, featuring original poetry by South Carolina poet Keller Cushing Freeman. The cast includes soprano Danielle Knox, baritone Christian Elser, baritone Jerius Duncan, dancer Vaughn Newman, and poet Kimberly J. Simms.

The Upstate Sierra Club joins Glow as a community partner on this event, providing a pre-show reception in the lobby at 7:00pm as well as a thought-provoking panel talk back after the show, at 8:30pm.

Online: https://glowlyric.com/raising-voices-series/

By Phone: (864) 558-4569

Tickets are $25





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You