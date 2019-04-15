Gladys Knight Will Play The Peace Center August 20

The Peace Center presents An Evening with Gladys Knight on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight - known as the "Empress of Soul" - has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last 50 years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.



Gladys Knight & The Pips debuted their first album in 1960, when Knight was just 16. With Knight singing lead and The Pips providing lush harmonies and graceful choreography, the group went on to achieve icon status. Top 20 hits, like "Every Beat of My Heart," "Letter Full of Tears," "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" and "If I Were Your Woman," set the stage for an amazing run. Top 10 gold-certified singles like "Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye)," "I've Got to Use My Imagination," "Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me" and the No. 1 smash "Midnight Train to Georgia" established Gladys Knight & The Pips as the premiere pop/R&B vocal ensemble in the world.



In 1995, Knight earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the next year, Gladys Knight & The Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 1998, she and The Pips were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. In 2004, Knight received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual BET Awards ceremony.



In 2014, Knight released the inspirational album Where My Heart Belongs, which won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel Album. Fall of 2015 marked the release of her first mainstream dance single - "Just A Little" - in nearly 20 years. No stranger to performing, she appeared in season 14 of Dancing with the Stars and made the finale of 2019's hit The Masked Singer.

Tickets for the Tuesday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m. performance of An Evening with Gladys Knight are $65-$85 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit www.peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You