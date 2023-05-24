GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to the Warehouse Theatre

Fourteen years since Yasmina Reza’s play won the Tony Award and the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, this comedy of manners without the manners still delivers on all amusing fronts. When a playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter, diplomatic niceties are observed…initially. As the meeting progresses and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

Similar in scope to previous Warehouse Productions of NATIVE GARDENS or THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, watching two couples try to be civil about a spat between their children only to take the gloves off and start an even larger spat sets up an exceptional evening of theatre. Filled with verbal fireworks and explosive staging to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, The Warehouse motto of “intense, intimate, and unexpected” was made for productions like this one.

Four familiar faces return to bring the two couples to life on stage: Aaron Brakefield (PRIDE & PREJUDICE, URINETOWN THE MUSICAL), Jennifer Brown (THE CRUCIBLE, CLYBOURNE PARK), Amanda Sox (CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS, PRIDE & PREJUDICE), and David Turner (THE CRUCIBLE, RICHARD III). GOD OF CARNAGE also features the design talents of Will Lowry (scenic), Kendra Johnson (costumes), Kimberly Porth (Lights), Jim Breitmeier (sound), and Wendy Lynn (props).

Longtime Warehouse collaborator Kerrie Seymour returns as director having crafted many shows about people not getting along in notable comedies THE CAKE, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, and LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at The Warehouse Theatre.

I Pay What I Can Sunday is June 11th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs June 9th through 25th, 2023.