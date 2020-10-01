Charleston Ballet to Begin In-Person Performances in October

Mask-wearing and social distancing will be required for audience members.

The Daily Independent has reported that The Charleston Ballet will be launching into its 65th season, beginning in-person performances and requiring its audience members to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Read the full story HERE.

Performances currently announced include:

October 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m. will feature "Bit(e)s And Pieces" including "Elements,", as well as a unique version of "Dracula" directed by Kim Pauley, the artistic director of the Charleston Ballet.

On December 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. the ballet will perform "The Nutcracker," a performance with the American Academy Ballet.

For more information on performances visit: thecharlestonballet.com.

