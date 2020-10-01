Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Charleston Ballet to Begin In-Person Performances in October

Mask-wearing and social distancing will be required for audience members.

Oct. 1, 2020  
The Daily Independent has reported that The Charleston Ballet will be launching into its 65th season, beginning in-person performances and requiring its audience members to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Read the full story HERE.

Performances currently announced include:

October 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m. will feature "Bit(e)s And Pieces" including "Elements,", as well as a unique version of "Dracula" directed by Kim Pauley, the artistic director of the Charleston Ballet.

On December 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. the ballet will perform "The Nutcracker," a performance with the American Academy Ballet.

For more information on performances visit: thecharlestonballet.com.


