Centre Stage Promotes Laura Nicholas to Managing Artistic Director

Centre Stage has announced that Laura Nicholas has been promoted to the role of managing artistic director, American Theatre reports. She succeeds interim executive and artistic director Thom Seymour Jr.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laura to her new role during such a critical time in the life of the organizations," said board president Nolan Merritt in a statement. "We are confident in Laura's leadership and look forward to supporting her in this new capacity."

Laura Nicholas was raised in Philadelphia, but moved south over a decade ago and decided to stay. She holds a B.A. and an M.A. in Theatre Arts from Bob Jones University and an M.F.A. in Directing from Baylor University. While pursuing her M.F.A., Laura not only directed, designed, and taught at Baylor University, but traveled all over the nation presenting her work at nationally recognized theatre conferences, traveling even to Bangalore, India to serve as a teaching artist at Christ University. She is delighted to return to Centre Stage after having earned her degree to again be part of such a thriving arts community! Past Centre Stage credits include A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (SM), Next to Normal (AD/SM), Freud's Last Session (Director) and Capture Now (Director).

