Centre Stage Opens New Season With GODSPELL



As live theatre is making its comeback, Centre Stage has announce the first Mainstage production of its 2021-22 season, Godspell!

Godspell is an immensely successful rock opera that needs little introduction! Based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, it deals with the last days of Jesus and includes dramatized versions of several well-known parables. And yet it is something more - a religious experience, a demonstration of joy, and a celebration of the family of man. Join us for

This Tony Award Nominated Broadway musical features some iconic songs written by Stephen Schwartz; such as "Day by Day", "Turn Back, O Man", "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord", and many others!

In lieu of traditional sponsors, we'd like to dedicate this production to all the supporters and donors from this past year who stuck with us and helped us through one of the most difficult years of our history! To quote one of Stephen Schwartz's classics in the show, "all good gifts around us are sent from Heaven above" and we have certainly been blessed this year. Thank you for believing in us even when we were not able to make theatre the way we had always done before. This production is generously sponsored by you!

