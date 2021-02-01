Centre Stage Announces Spring 2021 Lineup

Centre Stage announces its Spring 2021 Event Lineup comprised of the Prisma Health Fringe Series (to be produced virtually), three outdoor concert events, Centre Stage's Annual New Play Festival, and a new program featuring young artists!

Prisma Health Fringe Series

Featuring three virtual productions and talkbacks:

Apples in Winter

by Jennifer Fawcett

Streaming February 25-28, 2021

Miriam is baking a pie. But not just any pie. This pie will be the last meal for her son on death row. After twenty-two years in prison, her son, and by extension his mother, must finally face the consequences of two violent murders and a lifetime struggle with deceit and addiction. As the pie nears completion, Miriam must choose whether or not to go through with this final act of compassion. This one-woman show explores the true nature of motherhood and sacrifice as well as the impact of addiction.

Eleemosynary

by Lee Blessing

Streaming April 22-25, 2021

E-L-E-E-M-O-S-Y-N-A-R-Y, eleemosynary, from the Latin, "of or pertaining to alms; charitable." As sixteen-year-old Echo, national spelling bee champion explains "what I really concentrate on is the meaning of the word -- or more than that, the feel of the word." After her grandmother suffers a stroke, Echo and her estranged mother must reconnect to take care of their eccentric aging grandmother/mother. Through the caring of Dorothea in her final days, past emotional trauma and conflict emerges. Will this mother-daughter duo be able to work together after so many years of alienation and estrangement?

Sharks and Other Lovers

by Randall David Cook

Streaming August 26-29, 2021

The winner of our 2019 New Play Festival, Sharks and Other Lovers takes place on Seabrook Island, South Carolina, a week or so after Labor Day. A bickering, long-married couple, an actress and her writer husband, find their intermittent squabbling interrupted by a psychiatrist who's conducting an exposure therapy session for one of his patients, a librarian who's so afraid of sharks she can't even look at the water without losing control, even with a lifeguard by her side. When the actress decides to go into the water and never return, everyone on the beach that day is forced to face the realities of aging, unrequited love and the fear of being torn to pieces by a thousand jagged teeth (whether literal or figurative).

Thursdays on the Patio

Featuring three limited-capacity, socially distanced outdoor concert events. For each of these events, tickets include reserved, socially distanced seating to view and listen to live entertainment, included food, one-two drinks depending on the ticket, and access to our exclusive art gallery. Additional beverages will be available for purchase from our concessions bar.

Sweetheart Soirée

Thursday, February 18, 2021

This special Valentine's event features your favorite love songs and tunes performed by Centre Stage favorites on our patio. Enjoy a bottle of wine with your sweetheart or a close friend under the stars. Tickets now on sale!

Showstoppers Patio Concert

Thursday-Saturday March 11-27, 2021

From "My Own Little Corner" to "Waving Through a Window", we've got your Broadway tunes fix covered! Join us for a showstopping evening of Broadway classics and contemporary pieces sung by some of the Upstate's finest vocalists.

Parking Lot Party

Thursday, April 15, 2021

The Parking Lot Party is back! Looking for a space to spread out and jam the night away? Look no further! Thanks to the generosity of Hughes Investments, we are pleased to yet again offer an evening like no other on the top deck of the parking garage behind the Centre Stage building.

Special Events

Two outdoor events featuring new works and young artists

New Play Festival

Saturday, April 10, 2021

100 submissions, 3 finalists, 1 winner and you help us decide! We are pleased to hold our 18th Annual New Play Festival this year celebrating SC playwrights. The winning playwright receives a cash prize and consideration for production in the following season. As always, this event is free and open to the public.

Prelude, a Young Artist Showcase

May 2021

Introducing a new program featuring local high school and college students. This event will showcase select acts of various performance art forms in one incredible display of talent. Showcase contestants will be eligible for internship positions at Centre Stage the following year.

Tickets for all events can be purchased/reserved once available by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Thursdays from 2-5 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Ticket availability will be announced by event.