Celebrate the Season with THE CHRISTMAS SHOW OF THE SOUTH

The Carolina Opry Christmas Special, often called "The Christmas Show of the South," will open its 35thth season of enchanting holiday performances on November 2. Gilmore works for months to create an unforgettable holiday experience, with his usual signature flair for production.

As always, the 2020 Christmas special brings stunning changes, beautifully blended with time-honored tradition to create a family experience that is second to none as new talent mingles with acclaimed rotating artists and long-standing Opry favorites. The only show in Myrtle Beach to be touted as "the real thing," real talent, real production values, real entertainment-the "Top attraction in Myrtle Beach" according to CNBC, and a holiday tradition for over thirty years. The Carolina Opry Christmas Special brings the warm, wonderful, and fun spirit of Christmas to life with music, comedy and dance.

Special guests are joined by new cast members, Delvin Choice, seen on NBC's The Voice, hot up-and-comer Rory John Zak , the renowned All That! clogging group, Tangena Church, Christie Templeton, Chas Croft Sorrells, Nashville recording artist Brad Long, a bonus seasonal brass section, and 35 of the nation's most talented vocalists and musicians-all accompanied by the Calvin Gilmore orchestra, led by Kevin Hughes with the Margaret Rice dancers in the holiday-embellished Carolina Opry Theater. Kids love real horse-drawn sleigh and snow! Seats begin selling a year in advance, early reservations are strongly recommended.

Christmas decor at The Carolina Opry Theater has been raised to a high art form-an attraction in and of itself. In a dramatic one-week shut-down, the transformation into a winter wonderland begins as the crew spends all night and the entire following week preparing over 35 Christmas trees, 75 wreaths, 5 miles of tree lighting wire, countless tree ornaments, and mounds of Christmas snow, all presided over by the stunning 30-foot tree with more than 25,000 lights. House photographers are available for family photos in front of the splendid tree-many of them ending up on family Christmas cards.

The Carolina Opry Christmas Special runs through January 6, 2021, with regular evening performances and selectively scheduled matinees. For a full schedule visit the Show Schedule and to book tickets call 800-843-6779.

Seats are selling now for the 2020 season, advanced reservations are highly recommended!