COUTURE ON TOUR: AN EMILY IN PARIS EXPERIENCE Comes to North Charleston PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Couture on Tour: An Emily in Paris Experience is bringing the fan-favorite Netflix series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and creator Darren Star across the country with 25+ tour stops this Spring and Summer 2025. From their fashion to the dreamy Parisian scenery, this unique sidewalk-to-stage event is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 20 at 10 AM.

"My journey in crafting Emily in Paris was deeply inspired by my own adventures in Paris during my 20s,” said Darren Star. “I am thrilled that fans will be able to enjoy an experience that will transport audiences into Emily’s enchanting world. As we celebrate the fourth season now streaming on Netflix and the exciting renewal for a fifth season, the profound connection fans have with the characters is what gives this series its enduring appeal. I am excited for this elevated live event for Emily in Paris enthusiasts across the nation."

Atomic Venus Media (AVM), founded by former WME agent ElizBeth Jones, produces custom content, tours, and experiences around popular film and TV properties. AVM brings over 100 years of combined entertainment expertise to the stage. “I could not be more thrilled to launch AVM’s first large tour with Emily in Paris,” says Jones. “Bringing Darren Star’s incomparable writing and character development to life through a female-led production company is deeply meaningful. As he has proved time and time again, Fashion is Art and Art is for Everyone. This tour will captivate audiences in ways they haven’t seen before. As live experiences become the future bedrock of our industry, we are creating Couture on Tour to be a unique standout, offering fans a chance to journey into Emily’s world."

The theatrical fashion show will have theaters across the country pulsing with the ambience of La Trompette Bleue while pieces from Emily in Paris, inspired by Costume Designer – and Couture on Tour Creative Consultant – Marylin Fitoussi take the stage. Beyond the fashion show, the Emily in Paris Experience will bring to life the streets of Paris and transport visitors into Emily’s world. Visitors will also have the opportunity to dip into Emily’s wardrobe, immerse themselves in scenes from the show and take home a piece of Paris with items from on-site displays and shops.

“The beauty and fashion of Emily in Paris will make for a unique and whimsical in-person experience for fans,” said Marie Marks, SVP of Themed Entertainment, Paramount. “We are thrilled to partner with Atomic Venus to bring the style of Paris to the streets of the US.”

Couture on Tour: An Emily in Paris Experience will kick off in Spring of 2025 and will travel across the states to cities such as Denver, Atlanta, Nashville, Kansas City, St Louis, Milwaukee, Ft Lauderdale, and more.

Comments