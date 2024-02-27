BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL is Being Presented at Town Theatre in March

From teen songwriter Carol Kline to chart topping musical phenom, Carole King, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will take you on a journey of the renowned musical legend's career. Carole fought tooth and nail to make her own way in the music industry - writing some of the most well-known songs for the hottest names in rock and roll of the day. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will fill your heart with "the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget."

Town's Beautiful cast stars Heather Hinson (Bright Star) as Carole King. Her co-star in life and music, Gerry Goffin, is taken by David LaTorre (Moon Over Buffalo). Best friends and fellow writers Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann are in the capable hands of Kayla Nagy Welch (White Christmas) and Alex Cowsert (Grease). Music publisher Don Kirschner is played by Jeremy Hansard (Mary Poppins) with Carole's mother, Genie Kline, being portrayed by Town newcomer, Jennifer Kraus.

A multitalented ensemble portrays Carole's friends as well as some of the famous musical groups for whom she penned tunes. Making their Town debut as the Shirelles are Emely Capo-Potts, Dorcas Foster, Toni Hawkins and Nala Riley. And debuting at Town as the Drifters are John Ballard, Shun Cook, Nigel Grant and Chris Whitehead. Bill Bentley (The Music Man) and Von Huber (The Play That Goes Wrong) serenade us as the Righteous Brothers with Rachel Smith (A Toast to Town), Alyssa Wilson (The Wizard of Oz), Elizabeth Rawson and Jenna Sweeney (both of The Sound of Music) and Yvannah Willis, making her first appearance at Town, bringing down the house with their amazing vocals and dancing.

The live, on-stage band is led by Tom Beard and includes Greg Apple, Dennis Heaven, Aletha Jacobs, Bert Ligon and Charlie Polk. With favorites like "You've Lost That Loving Feeling," "You've Got a Friend" and "Natural Woman," Beautiful showcases groundbreaking music wrapped in the true story of an artist who moved the earth to become the voice of her generation.

Beautiful runs March 8-24 with 7:30 PM performances Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:00 PM Sunday matinees. Priority members can get tickets on Monday, February 19, regular members on Thursday, February 22. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, February 26.

Beautiful is directed by Hans Boeschen with Tom Beard serving as musical director and choreography provided by Roxanne Livingston Rich. Jeanette Beck provides vocal coaching assistance and Jillian Bigony serves as costumer. Set design is by Bob Bramhall, light design by Jeremy Hansard, sound design by Clark Wilson and stage management from Chelsey Art. The show is generously sponsored by Abacus Planning Group, Hood Construction and LS3P.

One of their favorite times of year is BACK ~ dessert Saturday Nights. Carole King's music is the perfect backdrop for them to "sing for their supper" with a dessert finale provided by Town Theatre. Get your tickets to the show on Saturday, March 16 OR Saturday, March 23 and they'll provide the delicious denouement. All you have to do is go out to eat and bring us the receipt. It's the perfect melody ~ your dinner receipt in exchange for dessert which will be provided on the patio before the show. Dessert will be served from 6:45 PM to 7:20 PM.

Taking it from the top ~ on Saturday, March 16 OR March 23...

Go out to eat at a restaurant of your choice Bring us the receipt (with a time stamp of 4 PM or later) They'll feed you dessert before the show ~ on us!

Run out of time for dinner? No worries, you can still enjoy your choice of one dessert for $4. Water, soft drinks, beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

Dessert Saturday Nights are just one way Town Theatre works to encourage theatre guests to patronize the wonderful restaurants in the City of Columbia and beyond. Town Theatre is supported through grants from the City of Columbia Hospitality Tax and Richland County Hospitality Tax.